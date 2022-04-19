GSP: Driver charged with DUI in deadly I-20 crash

article

Georgia State Patrol troopers have arrested a driver in a deadly DUI crash on Interstate 20 early Tuesday morning.

Officials say at around 3 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of I-20 near South Burnt Hickory Road in Douglas County.

According to investigators, a Hyundai Sonata was following a Harley Davidson motorcycle too closely and hit the bike near the 39 mile marker.

The driver of the motorcycle died from his injuries, officials say.

Troopers charged the driver of the Hyundai with driving under the influence.

Officials have not released the identities of either driver involved in the crash.

The crash shut down the area of I-20 for a period of time early Tuesday morning. All lanes are now back open.