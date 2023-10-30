Driver arrested after chase on I-20E on Sunday

On Oct. 29 at 6:48 pm, the Atlanta Police Department sought assistance from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) in response to a potential kidnapping case. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be connected to the incident, but the driver took off.

A trooper from the Crime Suppression Unit located the vehicle near Northside Drive and McDaniel Street. Despite the trooper's attempts to halt the vehicle, the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit that initially took place on city streets before the driver entered Interstate 20 East. Subsequently, the driver exited Interstate 20 East and continued on Interstate 20 West.

Near Westview Drive, a GSP trooper executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, forcing the vehicle to stop. The driver was taken into custody and handed over to Atlanta Police Department Officers.

Although it was initially believed that a kidnapping may have taken place, police are now saying that it was not. The male driver and female passenger were in a dispute and they both were transported to a nearby hospital because it was suspected they had ingested narcotics.

The driver and passenger have not been identified.