Driver arrested after Athens woman killed at bus stop in hit-and-run

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a tragic hit-and-run incident in the 2000 block of Atlanta Highway that resulted in the death of a woman around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Shelby Cox, 45, of Athens, was waiting at a bus stop when she was struck by a vehicle that immediately fled the scene. Responding officers and emergency personnel quickly arrived and initiated life-saving measures before transporting Cox to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as 58-year-old Jeffery Scott Tate, also of Athens. With the assistance of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, Tate was apprehended and taken into custody. He has been charged with multiple offenses, including Murder, Hit and Run (resulting in serious injury or death), Reckless Driving, and Failure to Maintain Lane.

The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Individuals can contact Officer First Class Caleb Cameron at Caleb.Cameron@accgov.com or 762-400-7191, or Detective Blake Manning at Blake.Manning@accgov.com or 762-400-7396.