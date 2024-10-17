Driver in custody after police chase in Cobb County, officers say

A driver is in custody after a chase through Cobb County early Thursday morning.

Officials with the Cobb County Police Department say the driver fled from an officer at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Glendale Place.

Officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle a short while later.

FOX 5 cameras were on the scene and spotted officers taking a man in custody at the scene. A police vehicle involved in the pursuit had minor damage.

At this moment, details about what charges the driver may be facing are limited.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department.