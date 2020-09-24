Drive-in screening of John Lewis documentary & voter billboard unveiling

Participant Media is partnering with the We See You collective and CivicGA, in association with the Atlanta Film Festival, to host a double-header screening of the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble.

Organizers say there will also be a poster art show, chef's market event and voter registration.

There will also be an unveiling of the Good Trouble billboard campaign. Four billboards will be put up around Fulton County to encourage voting.

The event is this Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Pullman Yards. The film's showtimes are at 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

For more information on these events check below.

Drive-In Movie Night timed to local Georgia voter awareness and registration

Alongside the release of the film JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE, which chronicles the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis, Participant launched the Good Trouble Campaign to educate audiences about voting rights around the country and encourage them to participate in civic engagement efforts that address specific challenges many voters face and empower disenfranchised communities to fully participate in our democracy.

Unveiling of the Good Trouble Billboard Campaign

Good Trouble billboard locations can be found here on this map.

Poster Art Show

Honoring John Lewis and the Freedom Riders that rode interstate buses into the segregated South in 1961, 60 years ago. Their bravery fueled the Civil Rights Movement and their legacy lives through us today.

Featured Artists include: Jonathan Wright, Patricia Hernandez, A.D., Tara Sullivan, Courtney Brooks, Sanithna, Joe Dreher, FRKO, Erin Clark, and Daniel Curran

Open Air Chef's Market