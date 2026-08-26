Drew Charter student shares predictions for Tour Championship

The Brief Drew Charter School student Judah Allen stepped into a role as a media correspondent at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Allen, who is a golfer, filmmaker and photographer, spent the week interviewing top golf talent and learning behind-the-scenes broadcast operations. The high school student picked world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to win the tournament following Scheffler's previous St. Jude victory.



A Drew Charter School student swapped his golf clubs for a microphone to join the media coverage team at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

What we know:

Drew Charter School student Judah Allen joined the media correspondent team at East Lake Golf Club during the Tour Championship. Organizers selected Allen for the broadcasting role because he plays golf, works as a photographer and previously directed a film at his school.

Allen spent time conducting on-camera interviews and shadow-reporting behind-the-scenes production work. The student golfer also described his school's golf team as a close-knit family that continues to support members long after graduation. Allen plans to continue his athletic career by playing college golf in the future.

What they're saying:

"What makes it so special is being able to like, call my golf team, my family," Allen said. "We’re honestly a very all close. We all look out for each other. Even after our seniors graduate. We all come back and we just all pour back into each other."

When asked about his expectations for the tournament field, Allen noted the high level of competition among the players.

"I feel like we’ll be surprised by some of the players," Allen said. "You have a lot of big names and let’s say hopefully whoever wins, let’s just say hopefully they win big."

What we don't know:

While Allen predicted world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler would win the tournament outright, the final scoreboard results remain to be seen as tournament play begins.