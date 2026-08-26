1 person shot at home on Hidden Creek Drive in DeKalb County

The Brief DeKalb County police responded to a shooting Wednesday morning on Hidden Creek Drive. One person was taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been released. Police said there is no danger to the public, and investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting.



One person was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to Hidden Creek Drive after receiving a report of a person shot. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What investigators are trying to determine

What we don't know:

The police presence in the neighborhood had largely cleared by Wednesday afternoon.

People in the neighborhood told FOX 5 that the two people involved in the shooting may be related. Police have not confirmed that information or released details about what led to the shooting.

No information about possible charges or arrests has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.