Dolly Parton fans flock to Ringgold, painting the town pink

The Brief Fans traveled to Ringgold on Wednesday to remember Dolly Parton at a mural celebrating her connection to the Georgia city. Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, were married in Ringgold in 1966, creating a lasting connection between the country music legend and the community. Visitors left flowers and candles and signed messages near the mural, while businesses are preparing to "paint the town pink" in her honor this weekend.



A corner of downtown Ringgold became a gathering place Wednesday as Dolly Parton fans arrived to remember the country music legend and celebrate a love story that forever connected her to the northwest Georgia city.

What we know:

People from around the area — and some from across the state line in Tennessee — stopped at a mural honoring Parton, leaving flowers and candles and writing messages in her memory.

The location holds special meaning. Parton and Carl Dean traveled to Ringgold to get married in 1966. The mural is located at Nashville and Tennessee streets, adding another fitting connection to the Tennessee-born superstar.

A personal loss for fans

What they're saying:

For many of those who came to Ringgold, Parton's death felt personal because her influence extended far beyond country music.

Julie Blevins, founder of the annual Dolly Dash in Ringgold, described Parton as an icon whose appeal crossed generations and differences.

"You know, Dolly was a multigenerational icon. My children loved Dolly. My mother loves Dolly. I love Dolly," Blevins said. "Dolly fit into everyone’s lifestyle, regardless of who they were or what they were, how they loved, how they believed."

Blevins said that broad appeal can be seen each year when people from more than 35 states travel to Ringgold to celebrate Parton.

On Wednesday, visitors were also signing a poster with messages honoring Parton. Blevins brought the poster to the mural so people could share their thoughts and memories.

Ringgold plans to ‘paint the town pink’

What's next:

The tributes are expected to continue through the weekend.

Organizers said Ringgold businesses are preparing a "Paint the Town Pink" celebration honoring Parton. Storefronts around the community are expected to feature pink lights and butterflies — two unmistakably Dolly-inspired touches.

The gathering comes as tributes pour in from across Georgia and the country. Gov. Brian Kemp remembered Parton for both her talent and generosity, saying her voice and the kindness she demonstrated throughout her life and career "are American treasures."

But in Ringgold, the remembrance is particularly personal. It was there six decades ago that Parton and Dean began their married life — and on Wednesday, fans returned to that small Georgia city to say goodbye.

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