Stolen property recovered during Linwood Avenue burglary arrest

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested Christopher Pope after a midnight break-in near Linwood Ave NE. Officers set a perimeter and caught the suspect on foot as he ran from the home. Police recovered stolen items belonging to the victim and booked the suspect into jail.



A man faces burglary charges after Atlanta police caught him running out the front door of a home midnight Friday.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers swarmed the 500 block of Linwood Ave NE around 12:00 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a burglary in progress.

First responders established a perimeter around the home and caught sight of a man exiting through the front entrance while they cleared the building.

Officers ran after the man and tackled him nearby. Investigators searched Christopher Pope, 43, and found several items belonging to the victim in his possession.

Authorities charged him with first-degree burglary and obstruction before hauling him to the Fulton County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or specified the total value of the recovered items. Authorities have not noted whether the home was targeted or selected at random.