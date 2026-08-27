Missing Gwinnett teen last headed to Stone Mountain a week ago

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The Brief Gwinnett County police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Adah George, who was reported missing from her Lilburn home Aug. 19. Investigators say George told someone she was going to Stone Mountain with a friend before she disappeared. Detectives traced her phone to the Stonecrest area of southeast DeKalb County, but searches there have not located her.



Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week.

What we know:

Adah George was reported missing Aug. 19 from her home in the 1500 block of Hewatt Road in Lilburn, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said George stated before leaving that she was going to Stone Mountain with a friend. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Phone traced to Stonecrest area

During the investigation, detectives received information indicating George's phone was last in the Stonecrest area of southeast DeKalb County.

Investigators searched the area but did not find her.

Police said they do not know whether George is traveling on foot or in a vehicle.

Authorities said George has health concerns that make finding her especially important. Police did not provide additional details about those concerns.

Description of Adah George

George is approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and piercings in both ears and her nose.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about George's whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300.