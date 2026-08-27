Georgia Power approves OpenAI contract in Effingham County

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The Brief Georgia Power announced PSC approval of its contract to power OpenAI's Effingham County facility. Residential customers are expected to see rate savings of $180 per year starting in 2029. OpenAI will fully fund infrastructure costs and commit up to 1,000 MW of flexible demand response.



Georgia Power announced Thursday that state regulators approved its contract to power OpenAI's major new project in Effingham County, delivering expanded rate savings for residential customers.

What we know:

The Georgia Public Service Commission approved Georgia Power’s contract to supply electricity to OpenAI’s project in Effingham County.

Filed in July, the agreement includes 3,200 megawatts of new power demand. Under the terms of the deal, OpenAI will cover all infrastructure costs necessary to serve the complex.

OpenAI committed up to 1,000 megawatts of flexible demand response.

This commitment allows Georgia Power to reduce power delivery to the facility during peak demand periods, decreasing the need to invest in new generation resources.

By the numbers:

Georgia Power projects large-load contracts will generate $950 million annually in incremental revenue, totaling $2.847 billion in customer benefits from 2029 through 2031.

A typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month will see savings increase from a previously estimated $102 annually to $180 per year starting in 2029.

That translates to savings of at least $15 per month on power bills.

The utility previously froze base rates in July 2025 and established a plan to lower overall rates in May.

Average rates for the company have remained 15% below the national average since 1990.

What they're saying:

"We know every dollar counts, and we know that in many parts of the country growth is pushing electric rates up. That is not happening in Georgia," Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power, said. "In December, we committed to $102 a year in savings for the typical family beginning in 2029. Today, that number is expected to be $180".

Greene noted that large data centers are paying more so local families and small businesses can pay less. The company maintains utility service for 2.8 million customers across 155 Georgia counties.