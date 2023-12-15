Dramatic dashcam footage shows Gwinnett police officer nearly hit by car

Remarkable dashcam video from a Gwinnett County police officer's cruiser shows a car sideswipe his car, feet from where he was standing.

The officer pulled over a car on Interstate 85 near Gravel Springs Road last Thursday, police said.

While he was speaking to the driver through the passenger-side window, another car comes flying by, hitting the cruiser and the other driver's car.

The officer barely bats an eye and shines his flashlight to make sure no one else was involved.

A near -- but terrifying -- miss, said Gwinnett County Police spokesperson Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle.

"Thankfully, the officer was on the passenger side, not on the driver side," Winderweedle said. "If you walk up to a car, you’re looking at the occupant in the car and not looking behind yourself."

Police posted the video to Facebook as a reminder to move over one lane when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle on the shoulder. If you cannot change lanes, reduce your speed below the speed limit and be prepared to stop, police said.

The fine if you fail to do so could be up to $500, possibly more if you kill someone.

In October, tow truck driver Frank Inghram was struck and killed while working along I-75 in Woodstock.

In July, three Atlanta firefighters were hurt when a big rig smashed into a firetruck while they were on a call along I-285.

Winderweedle said the driver of the vehicle received citations including failure to maintain a lane, and improper passing of an emergency vehicle.

No one was hurt.



