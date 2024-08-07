Drake releases 3 new tracks, including one featuring Young Thug

article

Drake dropped three new tracks on Instagram on Tuesday, and one of the tracks appears to feature Young Thug, who is currently on trial in Fulton County for racketeering and various other crimes.

The songs were revealed through a new Instagram account named #plottttwistttttt. The three new tracks are "It's Up" with 21 Savage and Young Thug, "Blue Green Red," and "Housekeeping Knows" featuring Latto.

The track "It's Up" starts out with several lines that specifically refer to the incarcerated rapper.

"I can't sleep at night with Thug at Cobb County Corrections

I think he did enough reflectin', I think my brother learned his lesson

It's all just a part of the game, we all gotta roll with protection

And just like the motherf*****' judge, the hammers come out for objections"

It's not clear when Young Thug recorded the chorus for Drake's new track. It’s possible that it could have been recorded years ago since Drake and Young Thug collaborated several times before.

The new tracks were accompanied by a massive dump of files on 100gigs.org featuring previously unseen material showcasing Drake's lifestyle, recording sessions, and on-stage footage.

In January of this year, Drake slammed Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville after a video of a call between Young Thug and his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, at the Cobb County Jail. The intimate video, which appears to have been recorded after Christmas, went viral on multiple platforms.

"This gotta be some form of jail misconduct," Drake wrote on social media. "You gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain? Somebody benefited from this video even existing and that’s shameful. The whole case is a wash. Just free the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta!"

Drake mentioned the judge by name, asking, "Is this a criminal case or Atlanta social media promo Ural Glanville?"

In 2023, Drake stepped up to star in Young Thug's "Oh U Went" video, which was released while the rapper was waiting for the massive RICO trial in Fulton County to get underway.

In 2021, Drake, Young Thug, and Travis Scott teamed up for the song "Bubbly."

The partnership between Young Thug and Drake goes back several years to 2017 when they both appeared on the track "Sacrifices" from Drake's playlist "More Life." They also worked together on various projects, including "D4L" from Drake's "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" and "Solid" from Young Thug's compilation album "Slime Language 2" released in 2021.