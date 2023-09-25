What you need to know about Drake's show in Atlanta

article

Downtown Atlanta is in for a "Massive" night Monday as one of hip-hop's biggest names hits State Farm Arena.

Drake will bring his "It's All a Blur" tour to the arena with Atlanta's own 21 Savage.

The Canadian rapper will perform for two nights in the city, playing all of his hits from "Best I Ever Had" to "Jimmy Cooks."

The tour marks Drake's first since headlining the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. Since then, Drake has released four albums - the latest being his collaboration with 21 Savage. A fifth album, "For All the Dogs," is scheduled to come out on Oct. 6.

Doors for the concert open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the concert through Ticketmaster with the cheapest going for around $350.

Parking and MARTA transportation to Drake's State Farm Arena concert

While traffic and crowds should be heavy, there are a few parking decks for visitors driving to the concert.

The parking decks closest to the arena are below:

Centennial Sapphire Deck, on the corner of Marietta Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive (Credit/Debit Card Only)

CNN Deck, south of the Centennial Deck on Centennial Olympic Park Drive (Credit/Debit Card and Cash Accepted)

Diamond Deck, accessible via Baker Street (Credit/Debit Card Only)

Ruby Lot, accessible via Baker Street (Credit/Debit Card Only)

You can also purchase parking in advance through ParkMobile.

For visitors using public transportation, travelers will need to take the Blue or Green MARTA lines to the GWCC stop and exit through the large escalator.

What is the bag policy at State Farm Arena

The arena strongly recommends that fans do not bring a bag. If a bag is necessary, they must meet the following criteria:

All bags will need to be 14" x 14" x 6" or smaller and will be subject to screenings.

The arena also prohibits any backpacks and hard-sided bags of any size. Medical bags are exempt from the size rules but will need to be screened.

