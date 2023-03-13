Drake, 21 Savage announce 2 'It's All a Blur' tour stops in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Multi-platinum selling rapper Drake is coming to Atlanta for two nights as part of his long-awaited return to the stage this summer.
The four-time Grammy-award winning Canadian known for hits like "God's Plan" and "Nice for What" announced his new "It's All a Blur" tour that will kick off on June 16 in New Orleans.
As part of the 29-date tour, the "Massive" rapper will be stopping by Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.
The tour marks Drake's first since headlining the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. Since then, Drake has released four albums - the latest being his collaboration with Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage, who will be joining him on the tour.
Tickets for the shows will be available starting Wednesday, March 15 at 10 p.m. for Cash App Card customers. Cardholders can get early access to tickets by using the first nine digits of their hard to access the presale and buy the tickets using their Cash App Card.
Fans can also get presale tickets Thursday starting at noon until 10 p.m. through Sprite, the tour's official beverage sponsor. You can find more details about the presale on Drake's website.
The full tour dates are below:
- Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Aren