Drake, 21 Savage announce 2 'It's All a Blur' tour stops in Atlanta

Multi-platinum selling rapper Drake is coming to Atlanta for two nights as part of his long-awaited return to the stage this summer.

The four-time Grammy-award winning Canadian known for hits like "God's Plan" and "Nice for What" announced his new "It's All a Blur" tour that will kick off on June 16 in New Orleans.

As part of the 29-date tour, the "Massive" rapper will be stopping by Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

The tour marks Drake's first since headlining the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. Since then, Drake has released four albums - the latest being his collaboration with Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage, who will be joining him on the tour.

Tickets for the shows will be available starting Wednesday, March 15 at 10 p.m. for Cash App Card customers. Cardholders can get early access to tickets by using the first nine digits of their hard to access the presale and buy the tickets using their Cash App Card.

Fans can also get presale tickets Thursday starting at noon until 10 p.m. through Sprite, the tour's official beverage sponsor. You can find more details about the presale on Drake's website.

The full tour dates are below: