Dr. Fauci emails from last spring released

Newly-released emails are giving the public a look into Dr. Anthony Fauci's early COVID-19 pandemic response.

The Washington Post and Buzzfeed obtained the emails that were sent last spring.

They show Fauci was inundated with messages from hospitals, foreign governments, and even strangers.

Colleagues sent him questions on the origins of the virus and whether it came from a lab in Wuhan.

Fauci wrote in February of 2020 that masks were only for infected people.

That was right before new guidance went out calling for all Americans to wear a mask.

