Dr. Christopher Edwards out at Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, new chair appointed

There are more changes at the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission.

Governor Brian Kemp announced he has appointed a new commission chairperson.

Kemp tapped former state Administrative Services Commissioner and current UGA faculty member Sid Johnson to head the commission.

Kemp thanked former chairperson Dr. Christopher Edwards for his service in a news release.

BILL TO REEXAMINE GEORGIA MEDICAL MARIJUANA BIDS FAILS IN STATE SENATE

The FOX 5 I-Team has reported extensively on the controversial bid process.

They’ve pointed out heavily redacted bids, secretive scoring by politically connected commissioners, and controversial corporate histories of some of the winning bidders.

FOX 5 has tried to find out whether Dr. Edwards stepped down on his own or was replaced.

So far, the Medical Cannabis Commission and the Governor’s staff have not responded to our questions.

Edwards is the second of the original seven members of the commission to be replaced.

PROPOSED LEGISLATION WOULD DRAMATICALLY ALTER GEORGIA MEDICAL CANNABIS PROGRAM