Baby safe after Fulton Elections Hub domestic dispute, police say

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The Brief An 8-week-old boy is back with his mother after a domestic dispute at a Fulton County Elections Hub facility led to a tense police response Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. A police sergeant called the victim's phone, got ahold of the father, and talked him into pulling over at the College Park MARTA station, where officers arrested him without trouble, the department stated. The father is expected to face criminal charges as police continue their investigation.



An 8-week-old baby boy has been reunited with his mother after police said his father drove off with the infant following a domestic dispute at the Fulton County Elections Hub on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Fulton County police responded to a physical fight at the Fulton County Elections Hub on Campbellton Fairburn Road.

Authorities said officers spoke with a county employee who said the father of her child physically assaulted her and then drove off with their 8-week-old baby.

The department stated Sgt. Jonathan Lyons got ahold of the father by calling the victim's cellphone, which he had allegedly taken during the incident. Focusing on keeping the baby out of harm's way, Sgt. Lyons convinced the father to pull off the highway and wait for officers.

Police said the father agreed to wait at the College Park MARTA station. Officers met him there, arrested him and returned the unharmed baby to his mother.

Police confirmed the investigation remains active and criminal charges against the father are pending.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the specific charges the father will face.