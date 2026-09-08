Woman arrested for trafficking meth in northeast Georgia, deputies say

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The Brief A 51-year-old woman was arrested following a months-long narcotics investigation and traffic stop in Stephens County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies recovered six ounces of suspected methamphetamine, packaged into individual one-ounce bags for distribution, alongside $1,522 in cash. Tameka Williams faces several felony counts, including trafficking methamphetamine.



A 51-year-old woman was arrested after Stephens County deputies seized six ounces of suspected methamphetamine during a Labor Day traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

In June, the Stephens County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit began investigating Tameka Williams for allegedly trafficking and distributing methamphetamine across Stephens County and neighboring counties.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office said Williams frequently traveled between a home in Martin and various parts of the state, using multiple vehicles to pick up large quantities of methamphetamine.

On Monday, deputies then spotted Williams leaving her home in Martin and initiated a traffic stop on North Red Hollow Road following a traffic violation.

Authorities said deputies saw Williams trying to hide a plastic bag of suspected meth. A search revealed five additional bags, totaling roughly six ounces of suspected methamphetamine, along with $1,522 in cash.

Deputies and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office agents confirmed the substance tested positive for methamphetamine. The drugs appeared to be divided into one-ounce bags packaged to sell.

Williams was booked into the Stephens County Detention Center on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.

Stephens County is located in the northeastern part of Georgia, approximately 90 miles northeast of Atlanta.

What we don't know:

A bond amount has not yet been set as Williams awaits her initial hearing.

It is unclear whether additional arrests will be made as the investigation remains active and ongoing.