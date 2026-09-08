Burglar allegedly steals cash, payroll checks from beloved Mableton deli

The Brief A thief smashed through the front door of Reid's Deli in Mableton around 1:30 a.m. Monday, getting away with payroll checks, a checkbook and three cash bags. The manager said the suspect spent just 90 seconds inside the 60-year-old business before taking metal bars off the backdoor and fleeing. Regular customers and staff are calling the break-in heartbreaking, noting the small mom-and-pop shop frequently hosts fundraisers to give back to kids and families in need.



A burglar smashed into Reid's Deli in Mableton around 1:30 a.m. Monday, stealing cash bags and payroll checks from the 60-year-old business in under two minutes, according to the manager.

Reid's Deli burglary investigation

What we know:

A thief smashed through the front glass door of Reid's Deli near Mableton around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to manager Cissy Collins. The suspect kicked open an office door inside and stole payroll checks, a checkbook and three cash bags in roughly a minute and a half.

The suspect did not exit through the shattered front door. Instead, Collins said the intruder took time to remove metal bars from the backdoor, opened the back gate, and ran down the road.

Mom-and-pop deli impact

Why you should care:

Reid's Deli has operated in the community for 60 years and employs just 10 people, including the owners. Collins noted that most of the workers are single parents who are simply trying to make a living.

The business frequently hosts fundraisers for breast cancer and back-to-school drives. Regular customer Marleigh Jackson said taking from the deli hurts the entire community because the owners constantly help others in need.

Mableton suspect search

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly identified the suspect involved in the early morning break-in. Officials have not confirmed the total dollar amount lost from the stolen cash bags and payroll checks.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video captured inside Reid's Deli. Nearby businesses also have security cameras, and locals hope the footage leads to a swift arrest.