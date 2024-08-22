Dr. Anthony Fauci will headline Atlanta Jewish book festival

article

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been announced as the headliner for the 33rd annual Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA). Dr. Fauci, who served as the chief medical advisor to seven presidents during his 54-year tenure with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gained widespread recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic. His book, On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service, became a New York Times #1 bestseller. He will speak at the festival on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Other speakers at the festival include:

Emily Giffin (Bestselling author; The Summer Pact: A Novel )

Michael Richards (Actor and comedian from Seinfeld ; Entrances and Exits )

John Quinones & Maria Elena Salinas (Journalists and co-authors; One Year in Uvalde: A Story of Hope and Resilience )

Mitch Albom (Bestselling author of Tuesdays with Morrie ; The Little Liar: A Novel )

Amir Tibon (Journalist and author; The Gates of Gaza: A Story of Betrayal, Survival, and Hope in Israel’s Borderlands )

Stuart Eizenstat (Former U.S. Ambassador to the European Union and author; The Art of Diplomacy: How American Negotiators Reached Historic Agreements that Changed the World )

Joan Nathan (Renowned chef and cookbook author; My Life in Recipes: Food, Family, and Memories )

Julie Satow (Author of When Women Ran Fifth Avenue: Glamour and Power at the Dawn of American Fashion )

Rochelle Weinstein (Author of What You Do To Me: A Novel )

David and Susan Schwartz (Authors of The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z )

Dr. Mimi Zieman (Author of Tap Dancing on Mt. Everest: A Young Doctor’s Unlikely Adventure)

The book festival will take place from Nov. 2 to Nov. 17 at the MJCCA, located at 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody, GA, 30338. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official MJCCA Book Festival event page.