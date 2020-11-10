Dozens of private school students exposed to coronavirus at off-campus party

Four dozen students have tested positive for COVID-19 at a private catholic high school in DeKalb County.

The Archdiocese of Atlanta said the students at Saint Pius X High School tested positive after an off-campus, non-school-related Halloween party.

The first positive case was confirmed Monday, November 2.

The Archdiocese said it has very aggressive guidelines for coronavirus protocol and immediately closed the school and moved all learning to digital as of Wednesday last week.

