Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Downtown Connector, police say

Georgia law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on the Downtown Connector overnight.

Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the interstate near John Lewis Freedom Parkway.

The driver in the deadly collision stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officials. Investigators have not said whether they will be charged in connection with the crash.

The accident shut down all lanes on the Downtown Connector overnight. They are now back open this morning.

The Georgia State Patrol is taking the lead on the investigation.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or said what led up to the deadly crash.