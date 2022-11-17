Massive Downtown development slated to open ahead of 2026 World Cup

article

Officials held an official groundbreaking for a $5-billion project in the Downtown Atlanta area formerly known as the gulch. The 50-acre development, which will feature at an 18-story across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is expected to begin opening before the city is slated to host key matches for the 2026 World Cup.

"In Atlanta, we do big and we do big well. Well, this is big and we’re doing it well together," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Mayor Dickens was the guest of honor during Thursday’s groundbreaking on Centennial Yards, across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The ceremony marks the official beginning of construction for the roughly 8-million-square-feet of residential, entertainment, retail, office, and other commercial space in the heart of the city.

"After years of hard work and partners across multiple agencies and sectors, here we stand ready to break ground on the first of two high-rise towers in Centennial Yards, former known as the gulch," the mayor said. "What has been a massive 50-acre hole in the ground creating zero revenue, will now serve as a catalyst for future revitalization of Downtown Atlanta."

A sign across from Mercedes-Benz Stadium announces the future arrival of Centennial Yards in Downtown Atlanta. (FOX 5)

Construction actually began earlier this year on a nearly 300-room boutique hotel called the Anthem and a more than 300-unit apartment tower. Those are both expected to be completed in 2025 ahead of Atlanta hosting several key matchups in the 2026 World Cup.

The mayor says that 20% of all units within the project will be slated for affordable house with a $28 million investment in the city’s affordable housing trust fund. Just under 40% of the project’s contacts will be targeted to go towards woman and minority-owned businesses in Georgia.

A seven-bay fire station will also be built on the site to handle the increase in population.

The entire project is expected to take the better part of the decade to be fully realized.