Douglasville proposes property tax increase, Douglas County gets the blame

The Douglasville City Council has proposed a 16.67% property tax increase. The city has anticipated raising the millage rate by 1.25 mills to cover both the loss in revenue from a local option sales tax it shares with Douglas County and the increase in the cost Douglas County charges the city for fire and animal control services.

"Starting in January of 2025, our costs for fire services and animal control are going to increase from $1.8 million to $4.5 million with a 3% escalator over the next 10 years," said Marcia Hampton, Douglasville's city manager. " I know it's frustrating for the resident, but I think it's easier to tackle it on the front end."

According to the city, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $350,000 is approximately $175 annually.

At the first of three public hearings on the proposed tax hike, taxpayers raised concerns about the fairness of an increase and how it could impact their households.

"As a homeowner, we are going to be priced out of our homes," said Shakena Mincey.

Others said they believe the city could do more with the money it has already.

"What about the roads?" said Christine Sheehan.

City Councilman and Mayor pro-tem Terry Wilson says negotiations with the county on services and taxes have been unsuccessful. He says the city has argued with the county that city dwellers pay taxes to the city and county already.

"It's double taxation," stated Wilson. " Our citizens already pay for the services, and you are asking them to pay more on top of that."

The city council is expected to make its final decision at its meeting on Aug. 29.