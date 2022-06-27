Douglasville police seek identity of auto repair shop burglary suspect

article

Douglasville police say they are searching for a suspect who stole a safe from an auto-repair shop.

Officers say the incident occurred on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Express Oil Change & Tire on Douglas Blvd.

The suspect, pictured with a mask on, stole a safe after breaking into the back of the building, then returning without a mask to clean up the broken glass, authorities said.

Photo surveillance of the suspected burglar was released on Monday afternoon.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Douglasville Police Department or Detective M. Brown at (678) 293-1717.