Douglasville police hold youth peace summit after nearby deadly gang violence

Following the recent mass shooting at a Sweet Sixteen party that killed two teens and injured seven others in a Douglas County community, the Douglasville Police Department held a Youth Peace Summit Saturday afternoon. Organizers said the summit was an effort to reach kids long before they pick up a gun.

High-schooler Ben Garrison, 18, who was one of the attendees, expressed his concern about the shooting, saying that it hit too close to home for him and his friends.

"People who usually aim for violence as an answer just don’t have people that care about them and I just want people to know that there are people who care about them," Garrison said.

Chief Gary Sparks of the Douglasville Police Department also spoke at the summit and addressed the issue of violence in the community.

"Our young men and young women understand that they are significant, that they have purpose," Chief Sparks said.

Four arrests have been made in connection with the mass shooting. Timothy Coleman, 18, 17-year-old twins Chase and Chance McDowell, and 17-year-old Kingston Cottman were all arrested this week. Investigators say the senseless shooting was a gang hit, and none of the victims were the intended targets.

The event was attended by high school students who came together to find solutions to the violence that plagues their community.

According to investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the mass shooting was a gang hit.

Community activist LA Pink believes that getting kids involved in church and extracurricular activities could make all the difference.

"Why do they need a gun? It makes them feel empowered. It makes them feel like they have control. Not knowing that you have control over who you are if you know who you are," Pink said. "Our youth is our life. That’s our future, that’s our next president, our next governors, our next commissioners."

Chief Sparks emphasized that this is an ongoing effort that doesn't end with Saturday's Youth Peace Summit. He plans on holding another summit next month on April 27th to continue the discussion in hopes of finding solutions to the violence in the community.