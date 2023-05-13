Georgia man Kilpatrick Key, 42, of Douglasville, has pleaded guilty to 15 counts, including attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated stalking, aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated battery, fleeing a police officer, and cruelty to children in the first degree. The plea was negotiated on May 12 and was presided over by Senior Judge David T. Emerson.

Key's charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sept. 28, 2020, at the residence of his estranged spouse in the Stewart's Mill Community of Douglas County. Key violated a temporary restraining order and broke into the home, assaulting his spouse with a knife and threatening to kill his spouse and three minor children who were present. Luckily, one of the children was able to call law enforcement, who responded to the scene.

Upon the arrival of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Key ran from the residence and managed to steal a deputy's vehicle in the driveway. When the deputy attempted to prevent Key from fleeing in the patrol vehicle, Key struck the deputy with the vehicle and drove away at a high rate of speed. Other deputies pursued Key as he drove dangerously through the neighborhood until he lost control of the vehicle, wrecked it, and ran away. However, he was quickly apprehended.

During the plea, the State agreed to recommend to the court that the sentences for all other charges run concurrent, rather than consecutive to his life sentence. Key was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, which was the maximum sentence allowed by law for home invasion. Key's actions caused severe and permanent physical injuries to his spouse and severe emotional trauma to his children.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office attended the plea and supported the resolution to the case. The deputy suffered a broken rib and bruising to his abdomen. The Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office prosecuted the case, with Chief Assistant District Attorney Jep Bendinger and Victim Advocate Allison Boon leading the charge due to a legal conflict by the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.

District Attorney John Herbert Cranford, Jr. commended the diligent and thorough work of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, especially that of lead investigator Lieutenant James "Jay" Hayes. He stated that his office was determined to fight for the victims and the Douglas community. Cranford also expressed his hope that Key would never be released from prison for the sake of his victims, particularly his family.