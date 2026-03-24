Douglasville man arrested after nearly 2 kilos of meth found

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The Brief Traffic stop for violations led to drug discovery in Haralson County. K-9 alerted deputies to narcotics during roadside investigation. Suspect charged with felony meth trafficking after large seizure.



A Douglasville man is facing a felony drug trafficking charge after deputies say nearly two kilograms of suspected methamphetamine were found during a traffic stop.

What we know:

According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Sam Swanger with the Crimes Suppression Unit initiated a stop on Thursday, March 19, after observing multiple traffic violations, including illegal window tint and taillight issues.

Sgt. Jarrett Chandler and K-9 Tora assisted at the scene. While the driver consented to a search, deputies also conducted a free-air sniff, during which the K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately two kilos of suspected methamphetamine, authorities said.

Jonathan Dewayne Bright, 60, of Douglasville, was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine.

What's next:

The case has been turned over to the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force.