Mattie's Call issued for missing 63-year-old Morrow man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
Douglas Dittman article

Douglas Dittman (Clayton County Police Department)

MORROW, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 63-year-old Morrow man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Douglas Dittman was last seen around 12:31 p.m. on Tuesday in the 2900 Block of Wood Valley Drive in Morrow, Clayton County police said.

Dittman is described by police as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with white and gray hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow Polo shirt with blue stripes, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Police said Dittman has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.