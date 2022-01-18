Missing Douglas County woman last seen getting into truck 11 days ago

article

Deputies in Douglas County are searching for a woman they said hasn't been seen in more than a week, when she got into an unknown person's pickup truck.

Bridget Alexandra Blanks, 35, was last seen on Jan. 7 leaving with a man in a pickup truck at an unknown location in Douglas County.

Authorities don't know what Blanks was wearing at the time. She is described as 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call or email a Douglas County investigator at 678-486-1274 or hcitizen@sheriff.douglas.ga.us

