Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Douglasville
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Douglas County busted water pipes (Douglas County Police Department) (Supplied)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection.

While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single digits.

GEORGIA WEATHER: ARCTIC BLAST TIMELINE

"We received a lot of 911 calls from all over the county today because of broken water pipes and flooding as a result," said Rick Martin Fire and EMS Public Information Director.

Homeowners in the area were instructed to figure out where the main shut off valves on their homes are located. That way if a residential burst happens as this arctic blast continues, the amount of water lost could be mitigated.