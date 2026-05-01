Douglas teen allegedly abused while having seizure; parents arrested
Rebecca Anderson (Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and stepfather face dozens of charges for allegedly abusing a Douglas County teen while the child was having a seizure.
What we know:
Rebecca Anderson and Omar Salem are charged with several counts each of aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct, according to police.
Officials tell FOX 5's Kevyn Stewart that the teen was kicked, slapped, hit with a walking stick, and cursed at while experiencing a "lock up" seizure. According to a warrant, Anderson slapped her child after the teen asked for medicine, leaving a visible bruise.
What we don't know:
Officials haven't said how they learned of the alleged abuse or where the child is currently staying.
What's next:
Both suspects are currently being held in the Douglas County Jail.
The Source: This article was written based off reporting by FOX 5's Kevyn Stewart.