Douglas teen allegedly abused while having seizure; parents arrested

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rebecca Anderson (Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief A mother and stepfather in Douglas County are behind bars following allegations of horrific abuse involving a teenager. Investigators say the victim was physically assaulted with a walking stick and other objects while suffering through a medical emergency. According to court warrants, the abuse allegedly escalated after the child reached out for medical help.



A mother and stepfather face dozens of charges for allegedly abusing a Douglas County teen while the child was having a seizure.

What we know:

Rebecca Anderson and Omar Salem are charged with several counts each of aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct, according to police.

Officials tell FOX 5's Kevyn Stewart that the teen was kicked, slapped, hit with a walking stick, and cursed at while experiencing a "lock up" seizure. According to a warrant, Anderson slapped her child after the teen asked for medicine, leaving a visible bruise.

What we don't know:

Officials haven't said how they learned of the alleged abuse or where the child is currently staying.

What's next:

Both suspects are currently being held in the Douglas County Jail.