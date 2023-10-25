Douglas County deputy shot on Wednesday released from hospital

Three people, including a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy, were shot during a domestic incident on Wednesday morning. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to handle the case.

Deputies responded at around 9:30 a.m. to a residence located along North Bear Drive near Kings Highway. GBI agents say the shooter was still at the scene when deputies arrived at the home.

The deputies entered the home and found 66-year-old Walter Jackson Sr. on the floor of the kitchen, investigators say. He died at the scene.

Deputies the encountered a woman holding a baby, who indicated the shooter, identified by the GBI as 27-year-old Jonathan Christian Roman, was in the next room.

The command to "show me your hands" was given to Roman, but he reportedly shot at the deputies, retreated briefly, and then began shooting again at a deputy who was on the floor.

Deputies returned fire, hitting Roman. He was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital and is currently being treated.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. The deputy was shot once in the shoulder and twice in the vest. According to the Douglas County sheriff, he was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon and is recovering at home.

It is believed that the victims and shooter are related, but investigators have not explained their relationship.

This is the 84th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023.

The case will be handed over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review once the probe is complete.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.