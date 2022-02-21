Woman reportedly missing for day after leaving Douglas County motel

article

The Douglas County Sheriff is asking the public to help them find a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for days.

Officials say 29-year-old Latrecia Collins was last seen on Feb. 17 leaving from the Efficiency Lodge on the 2400 block of Fairburn Road in Douglasville.

Collins is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 137 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing woman was last known to be driving her white 2020 Hyundai Accent with the Georgia license plate CPM3712.

It is not known what Collins was wearing when she was last seen.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call investigators at 678-486-1274 or email hcitizen@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

