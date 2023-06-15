Douglas County man wanted for child molestation arrested after trying to run away

article

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Douglas County for child molestation.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, they received a complaint on May 19 and initiated an investigation. After the investigation, they were able to secure warrants for Joseph Wayne Maddox for three counts of child molestation and one count of aggravated child molestation.

The sheriff's office's fugitive unit and members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office executed the warrants at a home in Carroll County on June 12. Maddox attempted to run away but he was taken into custody.