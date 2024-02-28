Douglas County man sentenced to life for raping girlfriend's young daughter

A 36-year-old Douglas County man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to raping the daughter of his girlfriend repeatedly.

The abuse came to light in October 2022 when the child told her mother that Jerimick Rogers had been abusing her.

Her mother was getting ready to leave the house and was planning to leave the child with Rogers. The child begged her mom to allow her to go, even packing a bag. The mom became concerned and began asking questions and the girl began describing some of the abuse.

She told her mom that Rogers would climb on top of her and grind. After giving more details, the mother kicked Rogers out of the house and changed the locks on the doors.

A few days later, the girl fell asleep in school and her mother was summoned. When she arrived, she told school authorities what was going on. They called the police and an investigation began.

On one occasion, Rogers offered the girl anything she wanted and she asked for her favorite juice drink. He responded by telling her she would have to do something with him to get it.

When police interviewed Rogers, he reportedly confessed. He also admitted he told the victim not to tell anyone because he feared getting in trouble.

Rogers must serve at least 20 years in confinement, according to Douglas County Judge McClain.

