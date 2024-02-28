Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 2:31 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Cherokee County, Forsyth County
5
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 2:35 PM EST until WED 3:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Cobb County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Paulding County, Haralson County
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Douglas County man sentenced to life for raping girlfriend's young daughter

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:32PM
Douglas County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A 36-year-old Douglas County man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to raping the daughter of his girlfriend repeatedly.

The abuse came to light in October 2022 when the child told her mother that Jerimick Rogers had been abusing her.

Her mother was getting ready to leave the house and was planning to leave the child with Rogers. The child begged her mom to allow her to go, even packing a bag. The mom became concerned and began asking questions and the girl began describing some of the abuse.

She told her mom that Rogers would climb on top of her and grind. After giving more details, the mother kicked Rogers out of the house and changed the locks on the doors.

A few days later, the girl fell asleep in school and her mother was summoned. When she arrived, she told school authorities what was going on. They called the police and an investigation began.

On one occasion, Rogers offered the girl anything she wanted and she asked for her favorite juice drink. He responded by telling her she would have to do something with him to get it.

When police interviewed Rogers, he reportedly confessed. He also admitted he told the victim not to tell anyone because he feared getting in trouble.

Rogers must serve at least 20 years in confinement, according to Douglas County Judge McClain. 
 