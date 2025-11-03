Douglas County man accused of hiding gun in his buttocks during arrest

article

What we know:

According to prosecutors, Mandani Koumare was arrested over the weekend following a crash on West Chapel Hill Road and charged with DUI and marijuana possession.

During the jail intake process, deputies discovered a gun concealed in Koumare’s buttocks. Authorities later determined the firearm had been reported stolen out of Clayton County.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what type of gun was found, whether it was loaded, or how deputies discovered it during the intake search.

It’s also unclear who reported the firearm stolen, how long it had been missing, or whether Koumare faces federal charges for possessing it.

Investigators have not released body camera footage, the incident report, or toxicology results from his DUI arrest.

What's next:

According to jail records, Koumare now faces theft by receiving stolen property, crossing guard lines with a weapon, DUI, and marijuana possession. A judge set his bond at over $10,000.

