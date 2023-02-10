Douglas County first responders honored for saving dog from burning home

A Douglasville family is not only lucky to be alive, but also grateful that a firefighter revived their dog from a large house fire.

Douglas County officials have hailed one of their firefighters and paramedics as heroes.

Tuesday, January 10th, crews received a call for a house fire on Sequoia Lane in Douglasville.

Thankfully, those who live inside either escaped, or were out

"We were going grocery shopping just to get dinner and came back and there was a fire," the family said.

But their four-legged friend was inside, trying to dodge the flames.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ (FOX 5)

By the time the home was engulfed, the family they noticed Knala the dog was missing.

"We thought she was dead and we lost a pet," the family said.

Captain Daniel Callan found the dog in zero visibility.

Paramedic Joan Anderson performed CPR on the dog. It was the first time she had ever done so on a canine.

All were honored on Friday.