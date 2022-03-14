Douglas County deputies remind drivers about Georgia's move over law

article

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office wants to remind drivers to be alert and pay attention on the road.

To emphasize this, the sheriff's office released some images showing several of their patrol cars having been struck by drivers while deputies are working wrecks or other situations on the road.

Georgia’s move over law states that drivers must move over one lane when emergency and utility vehicles are stopped on the side of the highway and operating in an official capacity.

A driver violating the law could receive a citation with a fine of up to $500.

Prior to the pandemic, the FBI said traffic crashes claimed the lives of more law enforcement officers than any cause of death in the line of duty including shootings.

For more on the Move Over Law visit the Georgia Office of Highway Safety's website.

