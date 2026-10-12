Douglas County DA to release findings in 12-year-old Jada West death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County District Attorney's Office will present the findings of the investigation into the death of 12-year-old Jada West during a news conference on Monday, the office said.
What we know:
District Attorney Dalia Racine scheduled a news conference for Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse to share official findings in the case.
West, a student at Mason Creek Middle School, got into a physical altercation in the Ashley Place neighborhood in March following an argument that started on a school bus.
Although she was able to stand up after the fight ended, she later collapsed and died at a hospital after being in a coma.
Following her death, West's mother said her daughter endured continuous bullying after transferring schools.
Attorneys Harry Daniels and Gerald Griggs announced they were investigating potential negligence by the school system or bus driver, as well as possible intentional acts.
Representatives for Douglas County schools stated the fight did not happen on school ground or during school hours, and noted there was no indication the fight stemmed from campus activity.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not publicly released West's official cause of death or autopsy findings prior to the news conference.
It remains unknown whether any criminal charges or civil legal actions will be filed in connection with the fight.
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The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a media advisory issued by the Douglas County District Attorney's Office, as well as previous reporting and press conference statements from FOX 5 Atlanta, local law enforcement agencies, and legal representatives for the family of Jada West.