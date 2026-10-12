Douglas County DA to release findings in 12-year-old Jada West death

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The Brief The Douglas County District Attorney's Office is holding a news conference to announce findings in the investigation into 12-year-old Jada West's death. West died in March after falling into a coma following a neighborhood fight that started from a school bus argument. Her family hired civil rights attorneys and demanded answers, citing concerns over systemic bullying.



The Douglas County District Attorney's Office will present the findings of the investigation into the death of 12-year-old Jada West during a news conference on Monday, the office said.

What we know:

District Attorney Dalia Racine scheduled a news conference for Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse to share official findings in the case.

West, a student at Mason Creek Middle School, got into a physical altercation in the Ashley Place neighborhood in March following an argument that started on a school bus.

Although she was able to stand up after the fight ended, she later collapsed and died at a hospital after being in a coma.

Following her death, West's mother said her daughter endured continuous bullying after transferring schools.

Attorneys Harry Daniels and Gerald Griggs announced they were investigating potential negligence by the school system or bus driver, as well as possible intentional acts.

Representatives for Douglas County schools stated the fight did not happen on school ground or during school hours, and noted there was no indication the fight stemmed from campus activity.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly released West's official cause of death or autopsy findings prior to the news conference.

It remains unknown whether any criminal charges or civil legal actions will be filed in connection with the fight.

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