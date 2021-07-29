Indictment: Georgia gang members trafficked, drugged minor to pay dues

article

A grand jury has indicted eight men in Doughtery County on charges of gang activity and trafficking a minor for sex.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told FOX 5 the arrests came after an investigation into allegations that the eight known gang members held a minor victim against their will and placed them into sexual servitude for money to pay their street gang's dues and support other members.

The victim was also drugged, and physically and sexually assaulted while they were being trafficked, law enforcement said.

All eight suspects are accused of being members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods, also known as the Inglewood Family Gang and The Family. The group is a subset of the California street gang The Bloods and part of the 80's Street, also known as the Rollin 80's clique, officials said.

The eight men accused are identified as Bryant Hooker, Johnny Howard, Jamie Rosier, Treshawn Smith, Jeston Yates, Ronaldo Patterson, Korina Johnson, Robert Wingfield.

"Gangs are behind the crime wave that is affecting Georgia communities, and members are willing to commit horrific acts to help fuel their illegal activities," said Attorney General Chris Carr. "We will continue to vigorously prosecute gang members for their crimes, and we look forward to presenting this case – which contends there is a nexus between gangs and human trafficking – in court."

Charges included in the indictment include racketeering, rape, aggravated sodomy, sexual battery, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, pimping, and violation of Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act,

"Conducting human trafficking and criminal street gang investigations are top priorities for the GBI," said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds. "We are committed to investigating crimes that affect the safety of our communities. No human should be subjected to sexual servitude or labor trafficking. We will continue to work with Attorney General Carr’s office as they prosecute these horrendous crimes."

If found guilty, some of the suspects in the indictment could serve up to life in prison.

