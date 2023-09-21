2 people injured in shooting at Old Fourth Ward gas station

article

Police are investigating a double shooting at a gas station in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Officials say the shooting happened right around midnight at the Exxon on the 300 block of Boulevard.

While investigators have not released many details, they have confirmed with FOX 5 that two people have been shot.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple EMTs and officers at the scene.

There's no word on what sparked the shooting or the condition of the two victims.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation into the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.