Double shooting in Mechanicsville leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The Brief Two people were shot in Mechanisville on Sunday afternoon. Traffic at the intersection was shut down for several hours while police were investigating. A witness recalled helping render aid to the male and female victims.



Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting in Mechanicsville that left one person dead and another in the hospital.

A witness recalled the scary moments she tried to render aid to the victims before paramedics arrived.

The shooting

What we know:

A deadly double shooting in Mechanicsville shut down traffic for several hours near the intersection of McDaniel Street and Whitehall Street Sunday.

Atlanta police say the call about the shooting came just before 1 p.m.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman sitting in a white Nissan Altima suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The male victim was later pronounced dead.

Detectives spent several hours on scene searching for evidence.

Bystander takes action

What they're saying:

A woman, who did not want to be identified, was at work nearby when she heard the commotion outside and immediately went to help.

"We heard a young lady screaming and hollering. I ran over there and we saw blood on her arm," she recalled.

The woman tells FOX 5 she’s worked at a restaurant nearby for almost 20 years and recognized the young man who was killed.

"I just pray for the young man’s family, I know the family I pray for their family," she said.

Though what she saw was disturbing, she says it’s not unusual for this part of the city.

"I’m always seeing someone shot. This is nothing new in Mechanicsville area."

She tells FO 5 she believes a greater police presence would help deter violent crime along the corridor.

The investigation continues

What we don't know:

It’s unclear who fired the fatal shots here. Police say they are working to determine the circumstances around this incident.

Police have not identified either of the victims at this time.