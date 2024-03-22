1 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting on Cheshire Bridge Road

Police are investigating a shooting on Atlanta's Cheshire Bridge Road that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened on the 1700 block of Cheshire Bridge Road close to Windemere Drive.

The address police provided for the crime scene was the former home of the Rhodes Bakery, which closed in 2021 after nearly 70 years in business.

While details about the shooting remain limited, Atlanta police have said that one person was killed and another was injured.

Officers have blocked off part of the major Atlanta road while they work gathering evidence at the scene.

Investigators have not released the identities of the victims and are working to figure out what led up to the deadly violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.