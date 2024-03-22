Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting on Cheshire Bridge Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 22, 2024 6:16am EDT
Atlanta
One person is dead and another has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in a parking lot on Cheshire Bridge Road.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting on Atlanta's Cheshire Bridge Road that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

Officials confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened on the 1700 block of Cheshire Bridge Road close to Windemere Drive.

The address police provided for the crime scene was the former home of the Rhodes Bakery, which closed in 2021 after nearly 70 years in business.

While details about the shooting remain limited, Atlanta police have said that one person was killed and another was injured.

Officers have blocked off part of the major Atlanta road while they work gathering evidence at the scene.

Investigators have not released the identities of the victims and are working to figure out what led up to the deadly violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.