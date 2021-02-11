Doncic, Mavericks rally in 4th for 118-117 win over Hawks

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were trying to hang on to a one-point lead in the final seconds after rallying in the fourth quarter against Atlanta.

Trae Young never got a chance to answer for the Hawks.

Doncic had 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, and Young was knocked down setting a screen on the final play as the Mavericks beat the Hawks 118-117 on Wednesday night, a week after ending a six-game losing streak in Atlanta.

With Young on the ground after Willie Cauley-Stein ran into him, Danilo Gallinari ended up with the ball and missed a jumper just before the buzzer.

Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce thought Young was fouled and said an official told him it was an illegal screen. Pierce and Young disagreed.

"The play was for me to get the ball," said Young, who finished with 25 points and 15 assists. "I’m not going to run away from the ball with four seconds left and we’re trying to win the game. I’m not going to just fall at the end. That’s the most frustrating part is not really having the opportunity to make a play at the end."

Crew chief Josh Tiven told a pool reporter the crew felt the contact was incidental, and therefore no foul was called.

"After reviewing the play postgame, we still feel that a no-call was the correct decision," Tiven said.

Cauley-Stein said he didn’t see Young, adding he didn’t think there was any way the Atlanta guard would get the call when the Hawks would have had free throws to take the lead and maintain possession.

"Good try, though," Cauley-Stein said. "That was smooth. It was sneaky."

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to spark the comeback, starting with a quarter-opening 3 to get the Mavericks within six after they trailed by 13 in the third. Dallas won its third straight and fourth in five games.

