Man critically injured in shooting on NW Atlanta parkway

A man is fighting for his life at Grady Memorial Hospital after a shooting Sunday night in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in the head.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital. As of the last report, he was in extremely critical condition.

Police have not released the victim's identity and are working to learn what happened before the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.