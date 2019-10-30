Dollywood hosts premiere of new Dolly Parton Netflix series

The Queen of Country will soon be the Queen of Netflix, with the debut of a Georgia-filmed series that brings the music of Dolly Parton to life in a whole new way.



Dolly Parton's Heartstrings is a new eight-part series featuring stories inspired by the songs of country superstar Dolly Parton, including “Jolene,” “These Old Bones,” and “If I Had Wings.”

Set to hit the streaming service in late November, the series was filmed throughout Metro Atlanta and features a star-studded cast including Julianne Hough, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Gerald McRaney, and Delta Burke.



Several cast members along with a special group of Dollywood employees -- and Dolly herself, of course -- got the chance to screen the show’s first episode (“Jolene”) at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge on Tuesday night, and FOX 5 the only Atlanta station there along the red carpet.

