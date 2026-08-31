DollyFest to celebrate Dolly Parton in Nashville, London next year

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The Brief Dolly Parton's estate has announced DollyFest, a two-day celebration planned for Nashville and London on consecutive weekends in 2027. Parton helped develop the original festival concept before her death, with plans for her to perform and host. Her family held a private funeral, and organizers say Parton did not want a traditional public memorial.



Dolly Parton's fans will get a chance to celebrate her life the way the country music legend apparently wanted — with music, artists and a party spanning two continents.

What we know:

Parton's estate announced Monday that "DollyFest: The Celebration of a Lifetime" will take place in Nashville and London on consecutive weekends in 2027, according to The Associated Press.

Exact dates, performers and ticket information have not yet been announced.

A celebration Dolly helped plan

What they're saying:

DollyFest wasn't created after Parton's death. The idea originated with Parton herself.

The original plan called for a multi-artist festival in Nashville tied to Parton's 80th birthday, with Parton serving as both host and performer. Organizers had already booked a venue and were preparing an announcement before Parton stepped back amid health concerns in August 2025.

"What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life," said Danny Nozell, Parton's longtime business partner and founder and CEO of CTK Enterprises.

The concept has now been expanded into two festivals — one in Nashville and another in London — held over successive weekends.

No traditional public memorial

Parton, who died of cancer at 80, was laid to rest following a private service Friday attended by immediate family, according to The Associated Press.

A traditional public memorial is not planned.

Nozell said that was consistent with Parton's wishes and that the festival offers a more fitting way for fans and fellow artists to remember her.

"We are not discouraging people from celebrating Dolly in the ways they choose," Nozell said. "However, as far as a traditional memorial goes, that is not something Dolly wanted."

Instead, organizers plan to move forward with the festival Parton helped envision, giving fans time to grieve before coming together for a larger celebration of her music and legacy.

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What's next for DollyFest?

What's next:

Organizers have not announced who will perform or exactly when the Nashville and London festivals will take place.

Additional dates, ticket information and other DollyFest details are expected to be released later.