Man arrested after hitting 2 Atlanta officers with glass bottle
ATLANTA - A man faces an aggravated assault charge after allegedly hitting two Atlanta police officers in the head with a bottle filled with fecal matter Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Forrest Park Rd SE regarding a man experiencing a mental health crisis while armed with a knife and a BB gun, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
When officers arrived, Jaheem Bivines struck two of them in the head with a glass bottle containing human waste, causing lacerations to both officers, police said.
Officers deployed city-issued Tasers, took Bivines into custody, and paramedics treated the officers' non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta police officers injured responding to mental health call
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding what triggered the initial disturbance call.
Police transported Bivines to Grady detention for a mental health evaluation, but officials have not confirmed his current status or court dates.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided preliminary details in an official report.