Man arrested after hitting 2 Atlanta officers with glass bottle

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The Brief Jaheem Bivines was arrested on Forrest Park Rd SE after allegedly striking two officers in the head with a bottle containing human waste. The officers received treatment at the scene for non-life-threatening lacerations following the Sunday afternoon incident. Authorities charged the suspect with aggravated assault after officers deployed Tasers to take him into custody.



A man faces an aggravated assault charge after allegedly hitting two Atlanta police officers in the head with a bottle filled with fecal matter Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Forrest Park Rd SE regarding a man experiencing a mental health crisis while armed with a knife and a BB gun, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

When officers arrived, Jaheem Bivines struck two of them in the head with a glass bottle containing human waste, causing lacerations to both officers, police said.

Officers deployed city-issued Tasers, took Bivines into custody, and paramedics treated the officers' non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta police officers injured responding to mental health call

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what triggered the initial disturbance call.

Police transported Bivines to Grady detention for a mental health evaluation, but officials have not confirmed his current status or court dates.