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Man arrested after hitting 2 Atlanta officers with glass bottle

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SE Atlanta
Published August 31, 2026 2:05 PM EDT
Published August 31, 2026 2:05 PM EDT
article

Forest Park Road sign (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Jaheem Bivines was arrested on Forrest Park Rd SE after allegedly striking two officers in the head with a bottle containing human waste. 
    • The officers received treatment at the scene for non-life-threatening lacerations following the Sunday afternoon incident. 
    • Authorities charged the suspect with aggravated assault after officers deployed Tasers to take him into custody. 

ATLANTA - A man faces an aggravated assault charge after allegedly hitting two Atlanta police officers in the head with a bottle filled with fecal matter Sunday afternoon. 

What we know:

Officers responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Forrest Park Rd SE regarding a man experiencing a mental health crisis while armed with a knife and a BB gun, according to the Atlanta Police Department. 

When officers arrived, Jaheem Bivines struck two of them in the head with a glass bottle containing human waste, causing lacerations to both officers, police said. 

Officers deployed city-issued Tasers, took Bivines into custody, and paramedics treated the officers' non-life-threatening injuries at the scene. 

ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta police officers injured responding to mental health call

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what triggered the initial disturbance call. 

Police transported Bivines to Grady detention for a mental health evaluation, but officials have not confirmed his current status or court dates. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided preliminary details in an official report. 

SE AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews